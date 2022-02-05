× Expand ArrowStar Photography Bianca Lynn Breeze

media release: Drag Queen Bingo w/ Bianca Lynn Breeze - Silent Auction, Brunch & Bingo!

Golden Girls Themed Event! March 5, 2022. 11am - 3pm. Doors Open at 10:30 am, Then & Now Adult Day Center, 6417 Normandy Lane

Benefiting: Madison’s ONLY NO COST COMMUNITY SHOPS for those in need.

Located on the west side, people in need of extra support can shop for books, clothing, home goods, toys & food for FREE.

Tickets Include:

10 rounds of Bingo with Bianca and Prizes.

All you can eat Brunch

1 Golden Girl inspired cocktail or NA

Prizes for the best dressed Rose, Sophia, Blanche & Dorothy!

During the festivities grab a drink and check out the silent auction with too many amazing items to mention!

You don't want to miss this fabulous event, all for a great cause! We have limited seating so get your tickets.

CLICK LINK FOR TICKETS and see photo for more info!

Drag Queen Bingo