Drag Queen Storytime

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: $5 ADV / $10 DOS; $15 Family Four Pack. This is a seated show.

Calling all families and Disney Princesses!  Join Miss Lucy for the first of many Drag Storytimes at The Bur Oak.  She will kick off the series with a Disney theme.  Kids and families will be treated to a Disney singalong, interactive games and a few select Disney stories. 

Info

Kids & Family, LGBT
