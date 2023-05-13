Drag Queen Storytime
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: $5 ADV / $10 DOS; $15 Family Four Pack. This is a seated show.
Calling all families and Disney Princesses! Join Miss Lucy for the first of many Drag Storytimes at The Bur Oak. She will kick off the series with a Disney theme. Kids and families will be treated to a Disney singalong, interactive games and a few select Disney stories.
Kids & Family, LGBT