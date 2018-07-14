Drag Queens & Daylilies

press release: What do drag queens and daylilies have in common? More than you might think! Each are divas in their own rite, but the real excitement happens behind the scenes as plants and drag queens alike hone their craft, their image, and carve out their niche in the world. Get to know plants like you've never known them before with Madison queen Lucy von Cucci and the Garden's riotous daylily collection.

What can you expect? This irreverent evening will be an immersive experience, and you'll be getting your hands dirty! An interactive and educational show, this two-hour event will be an extravaganza to remember. Yes Gawd! *tongue pop*

Price: $30 | $24 Members