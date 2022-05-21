Dragalesque
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: Come on out and join Wisconsin's iconic and legendary Drag performer Cass Marie right here at Slowpoke for our first ever DRAGLESQUE REVUE. Get ready for an amazing combination of the finest drag entertainers and the most seductive playful burlesque entertainers ever to grace a stage here in Spring Green.
