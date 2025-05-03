media release: Relive the magic of silent cinema and indulge in an evening of laughter, music and nostalgia at Duck Soup Cinema . The three-show silent film series transports you back in time to the captivating world of silent film in the historic Capitol Theater.

The Dragon Painter

Saturday, May 3, 2025, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

William Worthington | USA | 1919 | 53 minutes. Print provided by Kino Lorber and the San Francisco Silent Film Festival.

Get swept away by the haunting beauty of “The Dragon Painter.” Starring the incredible Sessue Hayakawa, this film tells the tale of Tatsu, a passionate artist who loses himself in his art—literally! Believing his beloved princess has been captured by a dragon, Tatsu’s obsession blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. This is more than just a love story; it’s a piece of cinematic history. Once thought lost, “The Dragon Painter” is a treasure of Asian-American film that you won’t want to miss. Come see for yourself why Sessue Hayakawa was a true star of the silent era!

Organist: Jelani Eddington

Emcee: Joe Thompson

Vaudeville: Beni Daiko Taiko Drumming

Lobby Acts: Doc the Rube and Wayne the Wizard

Nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience, Duck Soup Cinema includes local vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film. A skilled organist masterfully plays live organ accompaniment on Overture’s original Grand Barton Organ, mirroring the actors’ emotions, just as it was done in 1928.

This season, Duck Soup Cinema takes you on an adventure through the theme of illusion versus reality, highlighting how our perceptions can shape our understanding of the world. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (Oct. 5) uses striking visuals to reflect a distorted mind, creating an unsettling atmosphere of reality just in time for Halloween. “Yes or No” (Jan 18) delves into the complexities of truth and deception, challenging viewers to consider the ambiguity of what they see. “The Dragon Painter” (May 3) tells the story of an artist whose passion blurs reality and imagination, demonstrating the power of creativity. Together, these films offer a compelling look at how our minds shape our experiences, making this season a thought-provoking journey into the world of silent cinema.

Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul. Jelani Eddington and Clark Wilson are the featured organists, and Joe Thompson returns as emcee.

Tickets ($12 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and under) go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at overture.org . Join the Duck Soup Cinema Club by purchasing a package ($30), which includes tickets to all three Duck Soup Cinema shows, priority seating and email newsletters with fun facts about each title.

NOTE: As these films were released nearly a century ago, some films may depict theatric and social conventions of the time related to race, gender, socio-economic status and identity which are unacceptable. In response to and in alignment with our justice, equity, diversity and inclusion commitments, we will be providing pre- and post-show resource material exploring key topics throughout the season.