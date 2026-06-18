Dragonflies and Damselflies, Oh My!

media release: There are about 60 species in the Upper Sugar River Watershed. Many of these are easily observed at ponds like the Whalen Outdoor Laboratory on Whalen Road In Verona. Come join us and learn about these amazing animals, how to identify them, photograph them and what their ecology and behavior tells about the health of our environment.

Robert Bohanan is a past president of USRWA, retired UW-Madison, freshwater ecologist and educator with over 50 years studying and teaching about aquatic insects. Over 20 years of that has focused on dragonflies and damselflies in the Upper Sugar River Watershed and surrounding areas. Bring binoculars if you have them. Don’t worry if you don’t.

Recommended for folks 10 years old and up.

June 18, 2026, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Whalen Outdoor Learning Laboratory, 601 Whalen Rd, Verona, WI 53593, USA