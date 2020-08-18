ONLINE: Dragonflies and Damselflies

press release: Learn about the wide diversity and amazing lifestyle of dragon- and damselflies with Dan Jackson in our summer Evenings with Audubon! Dan will share with you the life cycle of these creatures, most common species in southern Wisconsin, and some fascinating tidbits about these ferocious predators.

Dan is a naturalist and a past President and the current Treasurer of both the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society and the Coulee Region Audubon Society. He grew up near LaCrosse and has lived in southwest Wisconsin for 25 years. He is a record reviewer for the Wisconsin Odonata Survey, BugGuide.net, Odonata Central (the Odonata survey of the Dragonfly Society of the Americas), and eBird.

Evenings with Audubon presentations are typically held in person during spring and fall, but we are bringing it to you online this year! To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on August 18, 7:00pm CT and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.