Dragonflies & Stewart Park

Dragonflies and Stewart Park Ecology Lecture and Tour

What can dragonflies teach us about ecology and Stewart Park stewardship? Dr. Robert Bohannon, UW Biology professor, will explain on Saturday, September 16, 10AM, at the Stewart Park Shelter. Following his talk there will be demonstration walk in the park at 11AM. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Stewart Park. Dr. Bohannon holds a PhD in Zoology with emphasis on Ecology and Evolution from UW Madison. His professional career has included research, teaching and outreach to teachers, students and communities. For the past 10 years much of his research and outreach has focused on urban waterways. Recently he has embarked on a long-term study of the relationships of dragonflies, land cover, land use and water quality done exclusively with citizen scientists. The Stewart Park Friends Groups has scheduled additional talks this fall on area archaeology, plein air painting, and more. For more information on this talk and others go to Friends of Stewart Park webpage or facebook page (www.facebook.com/ stewartlakepark/)