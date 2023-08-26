media release: Come learn about bees, butterflies, dragonflies, and other insects this summer by participating in Community Science Series projects led by the UW Insect Ambassadors! Each event will feature a short talk from an insect expert, followed by an hour of guided data collection. Events are open to the public. All ages welcome(althoug h some data collection will need an adult helper). Registration is required.

Dragonfly Monitoring Program: Saturday, August 26, 2023 (1-3 pm)

Join dragonfly experts from the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society to monitor dragonflies and damselflies as part of the Wisconsin Odonata Survey. This will be a fun day of learning about dragonfly life cycles, ecology, and phenology while contributing to an exciting community science project aimed at protecting these amazing insects!

All events in the Community Science Series will take place at the beautiful University of Wisconsin-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve, a 300-acre (1.2 km2) nature reserve along 4 miles (6.4 km) of the southern shore of Lake Mendota. The preserve’s primary goals are to protect native plant and animal communities, as well as to uphold the campus’s signature natural landscapes, all while providing an educational facility for the university. Learn more about the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.