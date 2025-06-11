Dragonfly Walk

media release: Join the Arboretum and the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society for guided walks to learn more about dragonflies and damselflies. Participants can practice identifying species and collecting data for the Arboretum’s dragonfly and damselfly (Odonata) monitoring project. No experience required. Please bring binoculars if you have them. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Walks take place monthly, June through September, but may be canceled for rainy or cool weather. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Note: Check the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society Facebook group or call the Visitor Center on the day of the walk (after 9 a.m. for Saturday walk) to find out if a walk is canceled for weather.

2025 walks

Wednesday, June 11, 3–4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16, 3–4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug 20, 3–4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 13, 1–2:30 p.m.