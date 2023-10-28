Drag-ula's Halloween Ball

Breakwater, Monona 6308 Metropolitan Lane, Monona, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Celebrate Ghoul's Night Out with Breakwater Monona and B.L.B. Productions Saturday, October 28 as We Present...

DRAGULA'S HALLOWEEN BALL!

H﻿osted by Miss Gay Wisconsin, BIANCA LYNN BREEZE!

Costume Contest with Prizes, D.J., Dancing, Drag Performances, and a Fabulous Forbidden Feast of Fear!! Party with The Queens All Night with Fabulous Drag Performances throughout the event! Costume Contest will be Judged by the Queens, so Bring Out Your Best!! You wont want to miss this Haunted Hoedown!

S﻿ponsored in part by Nutrl Vodka Seltzers with Photo Backdrops, Samplings & Prize Giveaways All Night!

T'ill Death Do Us Party!

$﻿30 Tickets on Eventbrite

$﻿35 Tickets at the Door

LGBT
Halloween, Music
