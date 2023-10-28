Drag-ula's Halloween Ball

courtesy Bianca Lynn Breeze Bianca Lynn Breeze with crown and Miss Gay Wisconsin sash. Bianca Lynn Breeze

media release: Celebrate Ghoul's Night Out with Breakwater Monona and B.L.B. Productions Saturday, October 28 as We Present...

DRAGULA'S HALLOWEEN BALL!

H﻿osted by Miss Gay Wisconsin, BIANCA LYNN BREEZE!

Costume Contest with Prizes, D.J., Dancing, Drag Performances, and a Fabulous Forbidden Feast of Fear!! Party with The Queens All Night with Fabulous Drag Performances throughout the event! Costume Contest will be Judged by the Queens, so Bring Out Your Best!! You wont want to miss this Haunted Hoedown!

S﻿ponsored in part by Nutrl Vodka Seltzers with Photo Backdrops, Samplings & Prize Giveaways All Night!

T'ill Death Do Us Party!

$﻿30 Tickets on Eventbrite

$﻿35 Tickets at the Door

.