RSVP for The DRAWdown Design Project: Illustrating and Inspiring Climate Change Solutions

UW Arboretum Winter Enrichment Virtual Lecture, 10 a.m., March 24

Andrew Hall, founder / creative director, Drawdown Design Project. Why commission pop culture illustrators to created limited-edition screen prints inspired by climate change solutions? Our speaker shares the inspirations that went into this project and his larger thoughts on positivity and pragmatism in climate art. Register by March 20.

media release: The 2022 lectures will be virtual on Thursday mornings, February 3 through April 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required. Talks will begin promptly at 10 a.m. (CST). Lectures will be recorded. A link to view the recording will be available to registered participants only. Recordings will be available for one week.

Register for the 2022 lectures» Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Research Symposium will take place February 17. As always, it is a free event. Registration is required for the 2022 virtual symposium.