Drawdown in Wisconsin: Microgrids

Gary Radloff, Principal at The Radloff Group, discusses how microgrids can better manage distributed energy energy.

A microgrid is a local energy grid that can operate autonomously from the traditional grid that connects homes, businesses, and other buildings to central power sources. While a microgrid generally operates while connected to the grid, it can break off and operate on its own using local energy generated from renewable sources. Not only can a microgrid provide backup for the grid in case of emergencies, but can also be used to cut costs, or connect to a local resource that is too small or unreliable for traditional grid use. In this way, microgrids allow communities to be more energy independent and, in some cases, more environmentally friendly.

