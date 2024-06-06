Drawing in the Galleries

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: June 6, 13, 20, 27  •  3–5 p.m.  •  Chazen galleries

Drawing in the Galleries is back on Thursdays in June with Philip Salamone, owner of Atwood Atelier. Materials provided, space is limited. Cost: $20 per class.

Drawing in the Galleries' is made possible in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board. The Wisconsin Arts Board is the state agency which nurtures creativity, cultivates expression, promotes the arts, supports the arts in education, stimulates community and economic development and serves as a resource for people of every culture and heritage. For more information on the Wisconsin Arts Board, please visit artsboard.wisconsin.gov.

