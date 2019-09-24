Drawing in the Galleries

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Join local artist and Atwood Atelier founder Philip Salamone weekly for figure drawing in the galleries! No experience needed and basic drawing supplies provided! A fee of $10 and pre-registration is required for each session.

Open to participants ages 16 and up. Details on registration available soon!

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-263-2246
