ONLINE: Drawing Workshop

Rachal Duggan Illustrator Rachal Duggan hosts a drawing workshop fundraiser for Tone Madison on May 13.

press release: Looking for something fun and mildly social to do from the safety of your home? Want to create a ton of doodles that are all Madison-themed all while helping support Tone Madison and semi-local Illustrator Rachal Duggan? Join our upcoming virtual drawing workshop for a night of laughs and creativity!

Featuring local legends, long lost celebs, landmarks, lore, and more—this workshop will deliver all-things-Madison to locals and friends from afar. Here are all of the details:

- $25 per person - general admission / $15 per person - Tone Madison Sustainers (If you’re already a Sustainer, look for a discount code in your inbox soon.)

- Supplies needed: paper, markers, and an open mind!

Not an artist? No sweat. This workshop is open to all skill levels!

Ticket buyers will receive a Zoom link via email.