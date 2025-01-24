media release: Frustrated by what being a man looks like in today’s society, the characters of Dream at the Top of Your Lungs share an aspirational view for growing up masculine in 2025. Dream At The Top Of Your Lungs presents the culminating evening of a relationship class for seventh grade boys.

Dream at the Top of Your Lungs is Scott Feiner’s sixth original play as writer/director for Broom Street Theater. Scott has worked as cast and/or crew for over 50 productions in every capacity except costume designer (please don’t ask him to sew a costume for you), and especially enjoys working with people new to theater.

Broom Street Theater is located at 1119 Williamson Street. While some online tickets are available at this link, most tickets are Pay-What-You-Can and are available at the door on the night of the performance.

Performances run January 24 to February 14, Thursday – Saturday at 8pm. The closing performance is a 2pm Matinee on February 15th.

The February 8th performance will be livestreamed online. For livestream ticket information, click here.