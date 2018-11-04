Dream Catchers
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us on our rooftop to make a dream catcher using willow branches from our garden!
We’ll be using beads, yarn, feathers, and more to craft our own, unique dream catchers. Throughout this activity we will be learning about the traditional symbolism of these beautiful creations in Native American culture, as well as building our fine motor skills.
This event will take place in the Rooftop Clubhouse.
