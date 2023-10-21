Dream Circle

Cosmic Delights-West 638 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: DREAM CIRCLE Session 1 - Dream Characters with Kayla Storlid

$10 Suggested donation

Spend time with other dreamers, healers, and psychics discussing and strengthening dream abilities. This circle is for the beginner, the advance and all levels in-between. Each circle session will focus on a specific dream technique and/or ability. Participants will have the ability to share and learn from one another after a short presentation. This week we will cover dream characters.

 https://cosmicdelights.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=53609482

Info

Cosmic Delights-West 638 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Special Interests
Google Calendar - Dream Circle - 2023-10-21 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dream Circle - 2023-10-21 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dream Circle - 2023-10-21 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dream Circle - 2023-10-21 10:30:00 ical