media release: Have you dreamed of the moment you find your perfect wedding dress? Need a glittery gown for an upcoming party? Now’s your chance to find it at an affordable price—and support a vital area nonprofit at the same time.

Thanks to a generous donation from Moments to Cherish Bridal, Verona, Wis., Agrace is hosting “Dream Dress for Less,” a closeout sale featuring over 1,000 never-worn bridal gowns, wedding party dresses, quinceañera gowns and other special-occasion dresses—at deeply discounted prices.

All proceeds of “Dream Dress for Less” benefit Agrace, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit, to support its mission of providing high-quality hospice care, supportive care and grief support across southern Wisconsin.

“A majority of these dresses have never been removed from their protective bags,” said Katie O’Grady, who oversees Agrace’s four area retail thrift stores. “We are truly grateful to Moments to Cherish for their thoughtful donation and excited to offer these beautiful dresses at a fraction of their original prices.”

The “Dream Dress for Less” sale will run from March 13 to March 23, or while supplies last, at a pop-up shop inside East Towne Mall in Madison. Bridal gowns and special-occasion dresses in a variety of styles and sizes will be offered for prices ranging from $100 to $500—a significant discount from their retail value.

The sale will open with the mall and close at 5 p.m. each day of the sale:

· Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information about the sale and to view some available dresses, visit Agrace.org/Bridal.