media release: In celebration of La Monte Young's birthday, Common Sage becomes a Dream House!

An immersive Audio/Visual installation collaboration between Aaron Granat and Common Sage, based on La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela's legendary space in NYC.

The installation starts at 8pm and runs through midnight.

Masks Required; 10 at a time capacity.

Walk around; bring something to sit/lay on; stay as long or short as you desire.