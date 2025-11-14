Dream of Light

media release: Spain | 1992 | 35mm | 133 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Victor Erice

In his backyard garden, painter Antonio López García spends the autumn attempting to capture his beloved quince tree on canvas. But the muse of this outdoor still-life is gradually changing, and as López patiently compensates for the changing sunlight and weather, the tree begins to lose its fruit. Spirit of the Beehive director Victor Erice’s superb documentary observes López’s meticulous process in fine-grain detail, affording us an exceedingly rare glimpse into how an artist creates their work.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.