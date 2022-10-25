media release: Fall lectures will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. on select Tuesday and Thursday evenings in October. Talks are held in the Visitor Center auditorium. Two of the speakers will present remotely. Fall lectures are free and open to the public, no registration required.

Tuesday, October 25: Dream of Wild Health. Jessika Greendeer, farm director, Dream of Wild Health (DWH). DWH is an intertribal, independent nonprofit that serves the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Native American community. Their 30-acre farm in Hugo, Minnesota, provides educational programs that reconnect the urban Native American community with traditional Native plants and their culinary, medicinal, and spiritual use. Remote speaker. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.