ONLINE: Dream Summit

press release: American Family Insurance DreamBank will host its second annual free Dream Summit, two days of speakers, presentations and interactive workshops designed to inspire and empower, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In order to protect the health and wellbeing of attendees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual, so anyone can attend regardless of location.

Entrepreneur and American Family brand ambassador Kathy Ireland, and founder of kathy ireland®​ Worldwide brand, will present the keynote address at the conclusion of the Summit.

The summit’s objective is to inspire, motivate and advance learning for attendees and provide the tools to gain confidence in order to explore, pursue and fearlessly achieve their dreams. The free event is ideal for ages 16+. A sampling of speakers and topics:

-168 hours: Succeeding at work and life, 24/7 with Laura Vanderkam

-Mogamind: Modern Mindfulness Made Easy with Corrina Crade

-No Need for Sight When You Have a Vision with Lex Gillette

-How to Be an Ally with Lisa Koenecke

-The Art of Reinvention with an Olympian with Simidele Adeagbo

-Diversity and Inclusion Panel: LGBTQ+ Identities and Inclusive Practices

Register to attend virtually or visit www.amfam.com/making-a- difference/dreambank/dream- summit

About DreamBank

American Family Insurance believes that a dream is the most valuable thing you can ever own. That’s why we created DreamBank, a community space dedicated to the pursuit of dreams. Whether you need resources, inspiration or just space to get down to business figuring out the details, DreamBank is the place to get started. We created DreamBank in 2012 to inspire and support people of all ages. From the moment you walk in the door, your dreams and the journey you are on are our focus. This is more than just a place. It’s an experience. A living, breathing, real-life expression of the American Family promise: to provide committed support to every dream out there.

About the American Family Insurance group

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 254 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.