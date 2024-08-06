media release: PG-13, Musical, Runtime - 2hrs 9m

Dreamgirls is based on the Broadway hit about a trio from Detroit who form an American R& B group. Jennifer Hudson won an Academy Award for her performance. Directed by Bill Condon and starring Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, and Jennifer Hudson.

Movie Start Time 8:30 PM

William T. Evjue Rooftop Garden

(if inclement weather moved inside)

Free & Open to the Public

Come and enjoy a free family-friendly movie night on the beautiful rooftop of Monona Terrace. Chairs and concessions will be made available. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair, and food and beverage. No alcohol may be brought on to the premises.