RSVP for Dreaming in Public: Renewing the Commitment to Education for Democracy

press release: The UW-Madison School of Education invites you to join us for a free public talk and reception to honor the remarkable career Gloria Ladson-Billings had at UW-Madison as faculty and later the Kellner Family Distinguished Chair in Urban Education.

At the end of 2018, she had been a doctoral advisor for 53 Ph.D. students, including 17 African American women. Over the years, there have been significantly more master’s and undergraduate students who have mentored under her.

“There are lots of great scholars out there,” says Ladson-Billings. “But who are your students? Your legacy can’t just be you.”

We are excited to share in the legacy Gloria Ladson-Billings has started, but even more excited to get a glimpse of the legacy yet to be built.

Join us on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Gordon Dining and Event Center from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.