press release: Sun. Oct. 27, 2:00 pm Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E Gorham St.) Dreaming of Freedom: Palestinian Youth Under Siege and Occupation – talk with Yousef Aljamal, Gaza Writer and Activist. Aljamelgrew up in a refugee camp in Gaza and lived through the three devastating Israeli military assaults between 2008 and 2014. He will share his experiences and insights about the lives of youth there and elsewhere in Palestine, including tens of thousands imprisoned by Israel's military regime in the West Bank since 1967. Yousef is also a contributor to Gaza Writes Back: Short Stories From Young Writers in Gaza Palestine. Yousef's talk will be preceded by brief remarks from Rep. Mark Pocan. Info? http://www.madisonrafah.org