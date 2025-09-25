media release: Norway | DCP | 2024 | 110 min. | Norwegian with English subtitles

Director: Dag Johan Haugerud

Cast: Ella Øverbye, Selome Emnetu, Ane Dahl Torp

Hopelessly infatuated with her French teacher, Oslo teen Johanne pours her heart onto the page, detailing their close—possibly too close—relationship. Poring over this compulsively readable, potentially scandalous missive, her family faces several thorny questions: is this a diary or a novella? Has a line been crossed in real life? And should they try and get it published? This wise and compassionate tale of sexual awakening won the top prize at the 2025 Berlin Film Festival.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This fall brings both of the grand prize-winners at this year's major European film festivals: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or at Cannes) and Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Golden Bear at Berlin). Gear up for the Cinematheque's October screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse by catching his latest acclaimed thriller, Cloud. Additional highlights include a found-footage hymn to video stores by Alex Ross Perry (Videoheaven), the latest whatsit from absurdist extraordinaire Quentin Dupieux (The Second Act), and the first feature directed by Greek New Wave fixture Ariane Labed (September Says).

