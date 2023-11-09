Dreams & Nightmares reception

media release: Dreams & Nightmares in the Powder Room Gallery at River Arts on Water | 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

River Arts Inc. (RAI) is excited to announce that we are opening a new experimental, albeit idiosyncratic

(possibly avant-garde), exhibition space at the River Arts on Water Gallery called The Powder Room

Exhibit dates: Thursday, October 26th, 2023 – January 13, 2024

Art Reception: November 9, 2023, 5:30-7:30p

Yes, it is a bathroom.

For our inaugural exhibition in this newly renovated space, we are releasing an open call for art from the

Midwest region for small artworks, to be in a group show titled Dreams and Nightmares.

Please submit your small wall-hanging artworks to this show that will explore the many sides of our

consciousness: the light and the dark, our waking selves and our slumbering minds, fantasies and

hallucinations. Artists are welcome to interpret this theme in any way they choose.

Open to: Art in any media and to any artist in the Midwest region (Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,

Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Ohio). This call is

not open to artists currently represented by River Arts Inc.

Application Fee: $15 (2 pieces max per application)

Applications close: September 12, 2023

Notification date: September 19, 2023

Artwork drop off dates: Mon 10/19 through Sat 10/21 or by appointment

Artwork restrictions: 6 inches maximum in any direction (including the frame), no heavier than 10 lbs.

Must arrive ready to hang NO SAWTOOTH HANGERS. All work must be wall hanging. We use a

hanging system, so there is little flexibility here.

For more info: https://www.riverartsinc.org/powder-room-open-call/