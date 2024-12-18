media release: On Wednesday, December 18, 7:00pm, Mills Folly Microcinema will look at recent and classic animated shorts by Larry Jordan in Dreams of Gold: Animated Films by Larry Jordan. The now 90-year old Jordan is still making films today, after a long career that started in the late 1950s and early 1960s San Francisco art scene.

The lineup will range from Our Lady of the Sphere made in 1969 (which, incidentally, is one of Mills Folly programmer James Kreul's favorite films of all time) to Hommage released earlier this year, a tribute to the surrealistic music of Eric Satie. A bargain at any price, admission is $5, but free for ALL members.