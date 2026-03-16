media release: The Madison premiere of Peggy Choy's newest work.

Imagine a world where humans can communicate with the vast fungi network running beneath our feet: mycelium! Peggy Choy’s newest work, "Dreams of the Abandoned Daughter", is a dance-film that explores the climate crisis, blending social impacts of climate change with Korean myth.

The film premiered in France in March 2025 and is now making its premiere in Madison! Join us for an inspirational night to view the film, followed by a post‑screening discussion featuring a dancer from the film, Ze‑Motion, and score composer, Graham Haynes.

The film showcases 6 dancers versed in Asian and African diasporic traditions, Hip Hop, and martial arts, with music by Graham Haynes, voice-over by Charles Wallace and Stephanie Berry, and libretto by Choy and Anne T. Green.

This program is presented by UW–Madison's Asian American Studies, Dance Department, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, and the Chazen Museum of Art, with support from the Center of Culture, History, and the Environment, Center for Southeast Asian Studies, Division of the Arts, and University Lectures.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Walk-ins will be welcome as capacity allows.

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