press release; DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) continues its awareness and fundraising events to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the seventh annual Dress for DAIS Fashion Show. Thursday, October 19, local women and children will merge big city fashion with the style and generosity of the Madison area by showcasing the latest Fall fashions and styles from local boutiques and salons.

They will take to the runway for a great cause at the Overture Center for the Arts. Proceeds from the fashion show directly benefit DAIS.

This year, the latest fashion trends will be showcased from the following participating boutiques: Chauette, Cornblooms, Mainstream Boutique, Mes Amies, Neena, Pure Barre, Studio Z, Terese Zache, Tradition Children's Market and Z.Bella. The local women walking as models will be styled by the following participating salons: Aveda Institute Madison, Hybrid Salon, Julia Grace Salon, Lexa’s Luxurious Looks, Posha Salon, Temptd Salon & Spa, Studio Z, and Union Hair Parlor.

Overture Center for the Arts, Main Lobby: VIP Reception: 6:00 p.m., Doors: 6:30 p.m., Fashion Show: 7:30 p.m.

Hors d’ourvres and cash bar available