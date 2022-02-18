Dressed in Blue

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Spain | 1983 | DCP | 96 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Antonio Giménez Rico

An invaluable look into the lives of the trans community in post-Franco Madrid, this newly restored docu-fiction hybrid is ripe for rediscovery. A group of trans women converse with disarming candor about their lives, transitions, and experiences with prostitution, while filmed interludes draw us into each of their day-to-day lives. Equal parts empathetic and frank, Dressed in Blue is an essential addition to the canon of pioneering queer cinema.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

