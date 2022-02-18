press release: Spain | 1983 | DCP | 96 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Antonio Giménez Rico

An invaluable look into the lives of the trans community in post-Franco Madrid, this newly restored docu-fiction hybrid is ripe for rediscovery. A group of trans women converse with disarming candor about their lives, transitions, and experiences with prostitution, while filmed interludes draw us into each of their day-to-day lives. Equal parts empathetic and frank, Dressed in Blue is an essential addition to the canon of pioneering queer cinema.

