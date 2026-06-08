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media release: Get ready for a night of killer looks and deadly punchlines at Dressed to Kill — the stand-up show where the comics slay twice. First, they hit the stage as themselves, then return in full drag to serve face, fashion, and a fresh round of jokes.

Hosted by: Aris Awes

Doors at 6:30pm, Show at 7pm

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/976134811676886

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.