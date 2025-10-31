× Expand DMNX Photo Aris Awes on stage. Aris Awes

media release: This Halloween, stand-up gets a wicked makeover.

Get ready for a night of killer looks and deadly punchlines at Dressed to Kill — the stand-up show where the comics slay twice. First, they hit the stage as themselves, then return in full drag to serve face, fashion, and a fresh round of jokes. It’s half comedy club, half haunted catwalk, and 100% to die for.

Featuring: David Fisher, Mike Jonjak, Diego Avila, Peggy Hurley

Hosted by: Aris Awes

Doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/24171536072537774

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.