Dressed Up for Donuts

Buy Tickets

Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Friday, November 2, from 7 – 10 PM,  Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St.

Tickets are $30

Dressed Up for Donuts is a fundraising event featuring donuts from several local bakeries, guests will sample and vote for “Best Donut”  In addition to sampling Madison's best donuts, a cash bar, silent auction and raffle will be available. Proceeds raised during the event will be dispersed to the Madison Needs Networks two campaigns – school readiness and homelessness. 

For more information, please visit www.madisonneedsnetwork.org

Info
