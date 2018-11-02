press release: Friday, November 2, from 7 – 10 PM, Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St.

Tickets are $30

Dressed Up for Donuts is a fundraising event featuring donuts from several local bakeries, guests will sample and vote for “Best Donut” In addition to sampling Madison's best donuts, a cash bar, silent auction and raffle will be available. Proceeds raised during the event will be dispersed to the Madison Needs Networks two campaigns – school readiness and homelessness.

For more information, please visit www.madisonneedsnetwork.org