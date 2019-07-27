Drew Baldridge, Carlton Anderson, Crosstown Drive

press release: Join us for the first ever Country Bash at Capital Brewery, presented by Q106! Enjoy a day of fun, live music by Drew Baldridge, Carlton Anderson, and more. Gates open at noon with food for sale by local food vendors and – of course – award-winning Capital Brewery beer, cider, and wine!

General Admission – Gates open at noon, event ends at 9pm. Must present ticket(s) and valid ID upon entry.

VIP – Limited quantity! Includes access to air-conditioned VIP Lounge with complementary snacks, water, and beer available for purchase. Treat yourself to the VIP experience you deserve.

This is a 21+ event. No children, dogs, or carry-ins allowed.

Music Schedule:

3:45pm – 4:45pm Crosstown Drive

5:15pm – 6:30pm Carlton Anderson

7:00pm – 8:30pm Drew Baldridge