Drew Baldridge, George Birge, Dylan Marlowe, Zach Top, Tigerlily Gold

media release: 96.3 STAR COUNTRY & CONDON JEWELERS Present: STAR COUNTRY CLASS OF 2025

Starring Drew Baldridge, George Birge, Dylan Marlowe, Zach Top, and Tigerlily Gold!

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $30.00 Advance/$35.00 Day Of Show. Gold Circle: $45.00 Advance/$50.00 Day Of Show. Platinum Star Country VIP Experience: $60.00 Advance (The Platinum Star Country VIP Experience includes Early Entry, Preferred Seating, Commemorative Event Poster, and Meet & Greet with all the Artists After the Show).

(Gold Circle tickets include Early Entry & Preferred Seating)

Gold Circle and Platinum Star Country tix only available online or by phone.

Day of show tickets will only be available by phone or at the door, if tickets still remain.

The show where you get to see the future country stars of tomorrow… today! Previous performers include Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jordan Davis and more. All artists will be together on one stage for this one-of-a-kind, acoustic event.

