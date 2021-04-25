ONLINE: Drew Downie & Calvin Guse

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Le Tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Prelude

Fugue

Forlane

Rigaudon

Menuet

Toccata

Rhapsody in G Minor, Op. 79, No. 2 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Intermission

Estampes Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Pagodes

La soirée dans Grenade

Jardins sous la pluie

The Serpent’s Kiss William Bolcom (b. 1938)

Ballade Joe Hisaishi (b. 1950)

Scaramouche Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)

Vif

Modéré

Brazileira