ONLINE: Drew Downie & Calvin Guse
Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic
media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.
Program
Le Tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Prelude
Fugue
Forlane
Rigaudon
Menuet
Toccata
Rhapsody in G Minor, Op. 79, No. 2 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)
Intermission
Estampes Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Pagodes
La soirée dans Grenade
Jardins sous la pluie
The Serpent’s Kiss William Bolcom (b. 1938)
Ballade Joe Hisaishi (b. 1950)
Scaramouche Darius Milhaud (1892-1974)
Vif
Modéré
Brazileira