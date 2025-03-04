Drew & Ellie Holcomb

media release: This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Doors at 7PM | Show at 8PM.

There are no strangers at a Drew Holcomb show. For the better part of two decades, the award-winning songwriter has brought his audience together night after night, turning his shows into celebrations of community, collaboration, and contemporary American roots music. Strangers No More, the eighth album from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, celebrates that sense of togetherness synthesized in the #1 Americana Song, “Find Your People.”

Following her 8-year sting as a member of her husband’s band, Ellie Holcomb’s solo debut, As Sure As The Sun, landed her a Top 10 hit and a GMA Dove Award for “New Artist of the Year.” In 2021, she released her third full-length solo project, CANYON, to much acclaim, earning her a second Top 10 radio single with the song, “I Will Carry You.” The 4x Dove Award winner is also a best-selling author, having written three children’s books and a devotional selling a combined 500,000 copies.

Together, the Holcombs have amassed over 1 billion combined streams, have toured with the likes of Willie Nelson and Lauren Daigle, and have been featured on dozens of TV shows.

﻿

The Memory Bank Tour is in support of their first-ever full-length duo record. An Evening with Drew and Ellie Holcomb is a special engagement event, allowing the Holcombs to collaborate once again.