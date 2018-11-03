Dried Flower Bookmarks
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Your favorite book needs a bookmark! Use dried leaves and flowers harvested from our very own rooftop urban garden, oil pastels, paper and yarn to make a one-of-a-kind bookmark.
Kids will gain fine motor control, use their imaginations and learn about the different flowers that grow on the rooftop.
