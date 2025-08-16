Dried Flower Creations

media release: Join us for a drop-in dried flower buffet. We’ll have all the supplies to create like crazy, a few samples to kick start your imagination, and a guide to help with the tricky parts.

We’ll have many of the classics like strawflower, winged everlasting, and wheat on deck, plus a host more. We’ll have plenty of heavy duty wire, floral tape, floral wire, and hot glue guns. $20 gets you into the space and allows you to create the pictured wreath or another project of a similar size. Want to make a bigger project? $10 doubles the size of your wreath!

While this is a drop-in program, we have to start cleaning up at 12:00 pm. It is not uncommon for a more elaborate project to take 90 minutes.