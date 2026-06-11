Dried Flower Wreath

media release: Join us for a dried flower buffet. We’ll have all the supplies to create like crazy, a few samples to kick start your imagination, and a guide to help with the tricky parts.

We’ll have many of the classics like strawflower, winged everlasting, and wheat on deck, plus a host more. We’ll have plenty of heavy duty wire, floral tape, floral wire, and hot glue guns. This 120 minute project includes a wire form for your wreath. Designed for those 18+. $55. Sessions at 1 or 3:30 pm.