Public archaeology lecture:

Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective

Join archaeologist and author Robert Boszhardt of Driftless Pathways as he takes us on a journey through the archaeology of the Driftless Area, from the hidden rock art of Tainter Cave, to the ancient stone quarries at Silver Mound, to state-of-the-art mound-hunting technology.

Thursday, October 11, 2018

7:00 PM

Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium

816 State Street, Madison WI 53706

Free and open to the public