Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective

Google Calendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Public archaeology lecture:

Driftless Area Archaeology:  A Forty-Year Retrospective

Join archaeologist and author Robert Boszhardt of Driftless Pathways as he takes us on a journey through the archaeology of the Driftless Area, from the hidden rock art of Tainter Cave, to the ancient stone quarries at Silver Mound, to state-of-the-art mound-hunting technology.

Thursday, October 11, 2018

7:00 PM

Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium

816 State Street, Madison WI  53706

Free and open to the public

Info
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-264-6494
Google Calendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective - 2018-10-11 19:00:00