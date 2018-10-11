Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Public archaeology lecture:
Driftless Area Archaeology: A Forty-Year Retrospective
Join archaeologist and author Robert Boszhardt of Driftless Pathways as he takes us on a journey through the archaeology of the Driftless Area, from the hidden rock art of Tainter Cave, to the ancient stone quarries at Silver Mound, to state-of-the-art mound-hunting technology.
Thursday, October 11, 2018
7:00 PM
Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium
816 State Street, Madison WI 53706
Free and open to the public
Info
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars