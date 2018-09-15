The 2018 Driftless Area Art Festival will be a new location this due to the flooding. The 2018 location is: Crawford County Fairgrounds, 17725 State Highway 131, Gays Mills.

press release:

Join us for the 14th Annual Driftless Area Art Festival and experience the beauty and artistry of the Driftless Area. No matter what direction you are coming from, you’ll enjoy a scenic, meandering journey through wooded hills and deep valleys.

Saturday, September 15, 2018, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm; Sunday, September 16, 2018, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Admission and parking are free. Handicap parking is available, and entrances have curb ramps. Socialized dogs on leashes are permitted.

The Driftless Area, a unique region that escaped the glaciers of the Ice Age, is an inspirational setting to all manner of talented artists. Its hills and valleys are home to painters and potters, woodworkers and weavers, metal smiths and musicians, vintners and brewmasters.

To see, hear and taste the exceptional variety of their creations, you usually have to visit studios and stores, cafes and concerts. But once a year, on the third weekend in September, these artists gather together in Crawford County, Wisconsin, at the Driftless Area Art Festival.

Enjoy a drive with exceptional scenery. Spend a few hours strolling through the exhibits. Taste some local fare and sip some local wines. Listen to some great music. Take home some fine art and fine memories.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, September 16: 10:00am-12:00pm The Roddys; 1:00pm-4:00pm Patchouli

Sunday, September 17: 10:00am-12:00pm Kickapoo Joy Juice; 1:00pm-4:00pm Medicine Brothers