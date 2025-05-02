media release: Come spend some time at White Oak Savanna in the beautiful driftless region of Wisconsin. Driftless Days is a chance to take a break from screens and experience the benefits of nature. Our grounds will be open for hiking and camping so you can take the weekend to slow down and greet Spring. Several driftless-inspired programs (Music, Art, Astronomy, Natural Science and Wine) will run throughout the weekend so you can learn a little and deepen your enjoyment. $40/weekend.