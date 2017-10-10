Drink and DIY, The Old Fashioned Way

Join Revel upstairs at The Old Fashioned for an evening of mixology and glass etching. In this fun and social workshop, you'll learn the history of Wisconsin's unofficial state cocktail and get a mixology lesson on how to concoct the perfect Old Fashioned. Ready to DIY? Choose from an assortment of stencils and etch your chosen designs on a set of glasses. You'll go home with a set of custom glassware, ready to impress guests at your next cocktail party! Additional details at revelmadison.com/events. RSVP required. Tickets are $35-$50.