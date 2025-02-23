Drink and Draw

media release: $20 Members / $25 Non-members. 6 pm, 2/23 or 3/16, rooftop lounge.

After the Museum closes, get ready for an evening of figure drawing, friendship, and fun. Grab a pencil and a little liquid inspiration as Jane Fasse, Senior Adjunct Instructor at Edgewood College, guides you through the event. Bring your drawing supplies or use the ones provided as you sip and sketch the two body-inclusive nude models in a variety of poses. No drawing experience is required.

This event is for adults 21 years and older. One beverage is included with admission and a cash bar is available. Space is limited, advance registration is required.