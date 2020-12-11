ONLINE: Drink & Draw

press release: It looks like we will all be staying home this year for the Holiday Season so what better way to share festive tidings of cheer than to create some homemade greetings? Join us for a special Holiday Drink & Draw where we will sip eggnog and make things merry and bright. At the end of the night we will offer recommendations for sending some cheer to our men and women serving in our military. No experience is necessary. Gather your supplies, pour yourself a beverage, and bring your artistic energy as we spend the evening together stretching our creative muscles. This event is free of charge and open to anyone who registers. This event is presented by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation. This event is suitable for all ages.

You can find the images we’ll use here: https://wisvetsmuseum.com/blog/december-virtual-drink-draw/