ONLINE: Drink & Draw

press release: Join us for Virtual Drink & Draw where our artist in-residence is joined by talented guest artists who lead you through a delightful drawing experience inspired by images from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum collection. These sessions will focus on aspects of uniforms, to include camouflage, headgear, and badges and insignia. Gather your supplies, pour yourself a beverage, and bring your artistic energy as we spend the evening together stretching our creative muscles. This event is free of charge and open to anyone who registers. The program is suitable for all ages and is sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.

